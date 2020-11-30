The Promise and Peril of Trump’s Cultural Politics

His policies, if not his personality, offer lessons to Republicans.

Trump will obviously be remembered less as a policy maven than as a cultural warrior.

This is one reason that his tenure has been so controversial. We can disagree about Medicare reimbursement rates, but cultural issues cut much deeper, involving questions of, to quote the title of the influential Samuel Huntington book, “Who are we?”

Trump reoriented the main lines of battle in the culture war away from issues related to religion and sexual morality and onto the grounds of populism, nationalism, and political correctness. Trump’s culture war is fundamentally the people versus the elite, national sovereignty versus cosmopolitanism, patriotism versus multiculturalism, …