NR PLUS
Magazine November 30, 2020, Issue

Trump Was Not Stabbed in the Back

By
A pro-Trump flag and a U.S. flag share a pole in Staten Island, N.Y., October 12, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Own the defeat

Just about everybody hates losing. Just about everybody really hates losing and knowing it was a genuine, earned defeat, and that the outcome didn’t just come down to a lucky bounce at the last second. Just about everybody really, really hates losing and realizing all too late that they ignored warnings, misjudged key criteria, made the wrong decisions, and didn’t see the oncoming brick wall until it was too late. One of the hardest ideas to confront in life is that we failed when our destiny was in our own hands. It is much, much easier to hunt for scapegoats.

At

This article appears as “Own the Defeat” in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
During the campaign, Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic as a cudgel against Trump and other Republicans.

Most Popular

Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More