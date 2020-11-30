Trump’s Black and Latino Voters

He lost the election, but he has helped point the way to a big-tent GOP majority

In the recent election, President Donald Trump lost Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes and Michigan by about 150,000. These are two states where his 2016 performance among working-class whites had shattered the supposed “blue wall” and helped him win an improbable victory. It will take some time to understand why his performance among that same demographic proved so anemic this time around, but whatever the reasons, they almost certainly cost him the presidency.

In fact, the result wouldn’t have been as close if not for Trump’s success courting blacks and Hispanics. He significantly improved his performance among blacks from 2016, winning …