NR PLUS
Magazine November 30, 2020, Issue

Trump’s Black and Latino Voters

By
A person holds a sign reading ‘Latinos for Trump’ on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
He lost the election, but he has helped point the way to a big-tent GOP majority

In the recent election, President Donald Trump lost Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes and Michigan by about 150,000. These are two states where his 2016 performance among working-class whites had shattered the supposed “blue wall” and helped him win an improbable victory. It will take some time to understand why his performance among that same demographic proved so anemic this time around, but whatever the reasons, they almost certainly cost him the presidency.

In fact, the result wouldn’t have been as close if not for Trump’s success courting blacks and Hispanics. He significantly improved his performance among blacks from 2016, winning

This article appears as “Trump’s Diverse Coalition” in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
During the campaign, Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic as a cudgel against Trump and other Republicans.

Most Popular

Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More