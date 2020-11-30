Trump’s Policy Record

It’s consistently conservative

What did we get for four years of Donald Trump?

Since 2016, countless conservatives struggled to weigh Trump’s obvious deficiencies as a leader against the fact that he was far more likely to implement conservative policies than any Democrat would have been. Now that he’s lost reelection, it’s time to take stock of what he delivered.

Simply put, if you look at the Trump presidency purely through the lens of conservative versus liberal policy prefer­ences, it was a clear improvement over what would have happened under a President Hillary Clinton. The Donald performed spectacularly in some ways and unimpressively in others, but …