Weird Science

A few days after the election, someone tweeted some earth-shaking news: Biden was seen entering a briefing about COVID. Joy and relief! So good to have a real grown-up back in charge!
What they thought happened before:
Trump skips the daily briefing on COVID, but when he walks past the meeting room he sticks his head in and says, “What about Sea-Monkeys? Do they get COVID? Maybe we should try eating Sea-Monkeys. They come in powder form. All I’m saying is give it a try. Why not? Sea-Monkeys. Very important.” And then he leaves to watch cartoons.
What they think happened when …
