Weird Science

By
(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

A few days after the election, someone tweeted some earth-shaking news: Biden was seen entering a briefing about COVID. Joy and relief! So good to have a real grown-up back in charge!

What they thought happened before:

Trump skips the daily briefing on COVID, but when he walks past the meeting room he sticks his head in and says, “What about Sea-Monkeys? Do they get COVID? Maybe we should try eating Sea-Monkeys. They come in powder form. All I’m saying is give it a try. Why not? Sea-Monkeys. Very important.” And then he leaves to watch cartoons.

What they think happened when …

Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
