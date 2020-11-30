Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

A matter of demography and political economy

The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, leaving Nancy Pelosi’s majority attenuated and her leadership of the lower chamber in doubt.

For much of this electoral ambivalence, thank America’s suburbs.

Republicans have long drawn support from the leafy neighborhoods that ring our cities, yet that support has slowly dwindled this century. As a result, Democrats now compete for and win suburban congressional seats …