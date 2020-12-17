A Uniquely American Conservatism

On October 27, 1960, National Review celebrated its fifth birthday with a gala dinner in the ballroom of the Plaza Hotel. William F. Buckley Jr.’s speech that evening struck a melancholy note. He framed his remarks around the lives of several prominent members of the audience: Herbert Hoover, General Douglas MacArthur, and Admiral Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission whose nomination for secretary of commerce had been rejected by the Senate.
Like these men, Buckley said, National Review did not fit with its times. “We are all of us in one sense out of spirit with history,” …
This article appears as “A Uniquely American Vision” in the December 17, 2020, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.