Adam Smith’s Other Masterwork

The Theory of Moral Sentiments offers a needed theory of sympathy

<i>The Theory of Moral Sentiments</i>, by Adam Smith (Andrew Millar, London; Alexander Kincaid and J. Bell, Edinburgh; 1759)

Adam Smith is today known as the founding father of economics. But by profession he was a university professor, holding a chair in moral philosophy. It was in this capacity that in 1759 he published the first of his two books. Neither can be fully appreciated without the other — and both deserve our careful attention now, perhaps more than ever.

Smith’s first book was The Theory of Moral Sentiments. An instant hit, it early on caught the attention of such prominent admirers as …