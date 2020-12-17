Emerging Threats to Economic Freedom

Its preservation will require a cooperative effort

The year this magazine was founded, 1955, was a study in contrasts — and confrontations — between the free world and the unfree world. The United States saw a series of new beginnings as Disneyland opened, Ray Kroc launched the first McDonald’s, and cars with tail fins began crossing the Tappan Zee Bridge. General Motors became the first business ever to turn a $1 billion profit, and the FDA approved the Salk polio vaccine. Meanwhile, in the Soviet Union, the government began a campaign of ethnic cleansing (“repatriation”) of Poles. Communist hard-liners pushed out Imre Nagy in Hungary. The Warsaw …