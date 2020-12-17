From Spiro Agnew to Donald Trump

Major turning points do not always appear as such when they occur. So may be the case with a little-remembered dispute within the ranks of National Review, between its publisher William A. Rusher and the budding journalist George F. Will, more than a half century ago. In retrospect, their tiff appears to have presaged the transformation of the post–World War II conservative movement away from its commitment to small government, free trade, faith in institutional checks on power, and strong U.S. leadership in the world to a more or less disparate agenda subsumed under the motto “America First.”

The path that …