George H. Nash Finds Our Moment ‘Sobering’

George H. Nash once set out to write on the conservative intellectual tradition. Somewhere along the way, he became a part of it.
His original plan was different. As a graduate student in history at Harvard University in the late 1960s, Nash needed a subject for his doctoral dissertation. He searched for one in the story of American liberalism. “I started with muckraking journalists and the progressives, but I moved on to the left-wing student activists of the 1930s,” he says. “Eventually I settled on the Americans for Democratic Action.”
The ADA was founded in 1947 by anti-communist liberals aligned with President …
This article appears as “‘A Sobering Moment’” in the December 17, 2020, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.