Ideas Still Matter

The field has been cleared for a generational rethinking of political beliefs

The commanding heights of academia are held by a self-confident ideology of the Left that treats conservatism as a kind of mental disorder. A Republican is in the White House. He came new to the party and remains ill at ease with the language of its principles, as the cultural tide swirls past him. He presides over divided government after years of what looked like unbroken Democratic rule. Young conservatives know what they feel, but not necessarily what they should think, or why. Cultural drift seems inevitable.

Isn’t this where National Review came in?

Lionel Trilling famously remarked, in 1950, that “it …