NR in the Time of ’Rona

Meet our scattered staff

Since NR’s last anniversary issue five years ago, the magazine and National Review Institute have moved across midtown Manhattan to a new, smaller space on 44th Street, between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal. NRHQ, now on the 17th floor of a building with a view of 30 Rock, is a bright and usually cheery collection of rooms. Tall windows throw light on desks and workspaces, a conference room with a big oak table, and on shelves filled with the priceless archive of bound volumes holding issues going back 65 years. On a normal Print Monday — what we call …