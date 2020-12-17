NR PLUS
Magazine December 17, 2020, Issue

Recovering the Conservative Case for Entitlement Reform

By
(zimmytws/Getty Images)
We owe a debt to the future

This year has taken so many shocking turns that we have become immune to startling news. So when the Con­gressional Budget Office released its new long-term estimates of federal deficits and debt in September, almost no one noticed.

The figures were grim. The CBO expects the federal debt in 2050 to be twice as large as the country’s annual economic output — a level never ap­proached in our history. It estimates that spending that year will be about 31 percent of gross domestic product, up from about 20 percent today, while revenues will reach only 18 percent of GDP (up from …

This article appears as "A Debt to the Future" in the December 17, 2020, print edition of National Review.

Yuval Levin is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the editor of National Affairs.

Elections

The Post-Election Madness Gets Worse

By
On the menu today: Two lawyers who aren’t formally on the president’s legal team but who keep filing lawsuits on his behalf tell Georgia Republicans to not vote in the Senate runoffs; Michael Flynn endorses a call for “limited martial law” and a “re-vote” of the presidential election; and the ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The NLRB’s Humorless Insensibility

By
The text of the National Labor Relations Act does not, so far as we can tell, require the National Labor Relations Board or its personnel to have their sense of humor surgically removed. Nor does it prohibit the NLRB’s judicial proceedings from considering context, common sense, or elementary reality in making ... Read More
Elections

Our Conspiracy-Minded Subculture

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr declares that he and the Department of Justice have found no evidence of widespread vote fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election; some Trump fans conclude the attorney general has been a deep-state sleeper all along; and why this country is likely ... Read More
