The Anti-American Iconoclasm of the Statue-Topplers

Their vandalism rejects the meaning of what they vandalize

I was discussing the months-long rash of statue-topplings with a friend who has been a director of historical sites. He considers the memorials in cemeteries and battlefields to be sacred, but thinks statues elsewhere can be culled and supplanted. “Parks belong to the living.”

The living are their customers, certainly: picnickers, baseball players, bird-watchers, lovers, the lonely. But how should the living think about the public art that parks contain?

Statues should not be of the living: That would mean turning parks into Instagram, or North Korea; only entertainers and despots need apply. In­stead we memorialize the dead. Which dead, then?

I …