• Yes, we’ve just turned 65. No, we aren’t changing our minds about Social Security.
• As the Pequod sinks at the end of Moby-Dick, the last of its crew to vanish are Queequeg, Tashtego, and Dagoo, the harpooners atop its floundering masts. Their analogues in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign were Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell, making ignorant, frivolous, and fantastical post-election arguments in an attempt to overturn the results in Pennsylvania. Ignorant: Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, has not been in a courtroom for decades, bobbled elementary legal terms, and was not up on current procedure. Frivolous: They …
