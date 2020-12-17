What Up Close and Personal Illuminates about Journalism

The Nineties film points toward a troubling lack of ethics

When the history of the collapse of journalism is written, only one movie on the subject will be worth a damn: Up Close and Personal, from 1996. No other film about modern journalism so openly indulged the vanity and bias of the industry — and especially of TV journalism, which today puts up a front of sensitivity and righteousness, i.e., wokeness. Up Close and Personal isn’t even a particularly good movie, but it’s more revealing than most other films about the degradation of what used to be called “the press.” It uses journalism as the pretext for a love story …