William F. Buckley Jr.’s Sesquipedality

The founder of this magazine, the redoubtable William F. Buckley Jr., had an instantly recognizable trademark: hard words. He was comfortable saying, on his television show Firing Line, that some people sought to “immanentize the eschaton.” When I was a teenager trying to build my own vocabulary, I watched every episode and read every Buckley newspaper column just to discover what words I might learn next. These invariably went into my enormous vocabulary notebook.

Immanentizing the eschaton? It means trying to create a heaven on earth.

Buckley was unapologetic about his lexiphanicism — as if his audience consisted only of the cognoscenti …