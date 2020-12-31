A Heath Christmas Carol Program

The Heaths decide to take on the Trapps at their own game. Why shouldn’t they? -- they outnumber them. That’s what they told themselves. Sad.

None of the Heath children was born on Sunday, but many of them almost were, which may account for the fact that, although bright and bonny and good and gay they are not, bonny and gay they indubitably are.

They may get A2 in handwriting and D4 in word analysis; they may get “whole-heartedly enthusiastic” in sports, and “constantly inattentive” in social studies; but they are the bonniest crew — not in the whole country: that’s ridiculous, I always tell people — in New England. Though, I admit it, I don’t know the rest of the country very well.

It is regrettably true …