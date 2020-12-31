A Matter of Degree

A riddle: A father and his son are in a pedagogical accident. The father fails to retain the material and is declared learning-disabled on the spot. The son is rushed to an early-intervention center, where a doctor sees him and says: “I cannot assess this boy’s reading comprehension, for he is my son.”

Who is the doctor (of education)?

Why it’s the boy’s mother, you bigot! And as I type, social media are entering day four of an outrage cycle over an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that first-lady-to-be Jill Biden’s Ed.D. (which I am told you can …