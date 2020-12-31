Disons le Mot

My beloved Clover Park has come alive. It is 17 acres of walks and playing fields and picnic areas. Just north of the Santa Monica Airport.

One can stroll, work out, sit on a bench and see the planes take off and land, watch the children play and the families picnicking. Here, it is always afternoon, and the temperature is “either 72 degrees.” And, until 2013, one could meet a trainer in the park. We saw one-on-one instruction in boxing, jiujitsu, circuit training, and classes in chi gong, tai chi, and yoga.

Then the city council struck and insisted that all the …