Holiday Revisions

Special COVID-19 2020 Edition!

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

[Charlie Brown and Linus walk six feet apart. Both are wearing masks.]

Charlie Brown: I think there must be something wrong with me, Linus. Christmas is coming, but I’m not happy. I don’t feel the way I’m supposed to feel.

Linus: Have you experienced a fever? Have you recently traveled?

Charlie Brown: I don’t think so!

Linus: Have you lost your sense of taste or smell?

Charlie Brown: No, I have been following all of the guidelines and alerts put out by local health officials. I am tested regularly and maintain social distance whenever I’m with people. And of …