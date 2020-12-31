NR PLUS
Magazine December 31, 2020, Issue

‘It Must Have Been Stolen’

By
Protesting the presidential-election results in Salem, Ore., November 7, 2020 (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Debunking a myth

How can you spot a stolen election? Maybe just as important, how can you spot an election that isn’t stolen? You can never be entirely certain when the margins are fairly close, which is why stolen-election theories hold a natural attraction for conspiracy-minded partisans. But in terms of evidence, there are three signs to look for that might show that an election’s outcome was the result of fraud by voters or election officials: (1) direct evidence of illegally counted or discounted votes, (2) evidence of an unlawful process, and (3) anomalous results that make sense only if the election was

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Sections

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More