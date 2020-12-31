NR PLUS
Magazine December 31, 2020, Issue

Kurt Vonnegut’s Love Letters Show the Cynic’s Softer Side

By
Kurt Vonnegut in a demonstration in front of the offices of Random House in New York City, N.Y., March 5, 1990 (Nina Berman/Reuters)
Love, Kurt: The Vonnegut Love Letters, 1941–1945, by Kurt Vonnegut; edited by Edith Vonnegut (Random House, 240 pp., $35)

Who was the real Kurt Vonnegut? For a man who so often seemed at pains to present himself as a pessimist or even a fatalist — he wrote in his final collection of essays, A Man without a Country (2005), of his goal to file a lawsuit against the Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company for manufacturing products that promised to kill him but failed to deliver — Vonnegut could ex­press, and often seemed to embody, the sweetest of sentiments.

Born in Indianapolis in 1922, he exuded an easygoing Midwestern courtliness. His voice was warm, resonant, and quick to cackle, and he

This article appears as “A Cynic but a Softie” in the December 31, 2020, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
Peter Tonguette — Mr. Tonguette is the author of the forthcoming book Picturing Peter Bogdanovich: My Conversations with the New Hollywood Director.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More