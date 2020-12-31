The Pompeo Doctrine

A conversation with the departing secretary of state

Abu Dhabi

By the time I sit down with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tiny room at the Abu Dhabi Ritz, this whirlwind, COVID-era trip — one of the last of his tenure — is already coming to a close.

His meetings and visits — which included houses of worship in Istanbul, a roundtable with Georgian civil-society groups, two joint pressers with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stops at an Israeli West Bank settlement and in the Golan Heights, in addition to others — went smoothly. While he has held a handful of interviews with foreign reporters, Pompeo has provided no …