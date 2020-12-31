NR PLUS
• A former Israeli defense official says Trump knows that aliens exist, but they’ve convinced Trump to keep their existence a secret. We’re not sure which is harder to believe.

• Hunter Biden publicly confirmed that he is under Justice Department investigation. The probe may have been ongoing since 2018, when two of his business partners were convicted in federal court of a $60 million fraud. Biden was not charged then. Weeks prior to the election, it emerged that the now-president-elect’s son was in hot water, not least because of incriminating laptops that were seized pursuant to a grand-jury subpoena. The

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Will Future Republicans Stand For?

By
On the menu today: looking ahead to the early days of the Biden administration, the likely first changes under the new president, and the decisions Republicans will face on what they will stand for in the years to come. Republicans Have Some Decisions to Make At some point next month, Joe Biden will take ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Well Done, Mr. Attorney General

By
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ... Read More
