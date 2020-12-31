• A former Israeli defense official says Trump knows that aliens exist, but they’ve convinced Trump to keep their existence a secret. We’re not sure which is harder to believe.

• Hunter Biden publicly confirmed that he is under Justice Department investigation. The probe may have been ongoing since 2018, when two of his business partners were convicted in federal court of a $60 million fraud. Biden was not charged then. Weeks prior to the election, it emerged that the now-president-elect’s son was in hot water, not least because of incriminating laptops that were seized pursuant to a grand-jury subpoena. The …