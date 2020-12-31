Trump’s Iran Achievement

His policies acknowledged the reality that Obama preferred to ignore

Among Donald Trump’s proudest achievements as president was his withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), his predecessor’s nuclear agreement with Iran. The boldest action of his presidency was his decision to kill Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force — the expeditionary, special-operations, terrorist branch of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — at the Baghdad airport. President Trump wanted to leave Iraq, and yet he assumed the risks of retaliation and greater U.S. commitment to kill a general who had probably orchestrated the deaths of more Americans than any man …