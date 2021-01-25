ASAP!! Senator, please review this and note changes, thanks — fundraising letter needs to drop tomorrow PM!!!!
Dear [Constituent Name],
You and I are a lot alike. We’re both patriots, who love this great country. And we both stand firmly behind President Donald Trump [note: may need to workshop this section] the great constitution of the United States maybe just “certain provisions of that august document” [let’s get on a Zoom to brainstorm!!]
Let’s help President Donald Trump former President Donald Trump Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keep the liberal democrats [probably need to rethink this paragraph.]
That’s why I’m asking patriots like you …
