Magazine January 25, 2021, Issue

The Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

ASAP!! Senator, please review this and note changes, thanks — fundraising letter needs to drop tomorrow PM!!!!

 

Dear [Constituent Name],

You and I are a lot alike. We’re both patriots, who love this great country. And we both stand firmly behind President Donald Trump [note: may need to workshop this section] the great constitution of the United States maybe just “certain provisions of that august document” [let’s get on a Zoom to brainstorm!!]

Let’s help President Donald Trump former President Donald Trump Senate Majo­­rity Leader Mitch McConnell keep the liberal democrats [probably need to rethink this paragraph.]

That’s why I’m asking patriots like you

Republicans put up two weak candidates in a competitive state, and then discouraged their voters from showing up.
