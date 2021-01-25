Back to Opposition

Republicans need to offer alternatives, not just resistance

Republicans can look forward to going into opposition under President Biden with equanimity and even optimism. They have dealt with Democratic presidents twice during the last 40 years, and both spells in opposition can reasonably be judged to have been successful.

After two years of Bill Clinton in the White House, Republicans had a majority in both houses of Congress for the first time in 40 years. When his presidency ended, they still had a majority in Congress, and regained the presidency. They made big gains in state legislatures and governorships, as well.

Their experience during Barack Obama’s presidency was similar. They …