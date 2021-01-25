Hari Kunzru’s Red Pill and the Costs of Inhuman Political Ideologies

Red Pill, by Hari Kunzru (Knopf, 304 pp., $27.95)

In the 1999 film The Matrix, the protagonist, offered a blue pill that would allow him to continue living as before and a red pill that would show him “how deep the rabbit hole goes,” famously chooses the latter and learns that he lives in an elaborate simulation. The derivative term “red-pilling” has since entered the lexicon, first by way of the early-2010s “manosphere” — an Internet subculture dedicated to pick-up artistry and men’s-rights advocacy in which to be red-pilled was to understand that women leverage their sexual power to secure things they are biologically conditioned to want — and …