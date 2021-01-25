In the Tank

On the experience of being sensorily deprived

On the ground floor of a nondescript office building in downtown Washington, D.C., you will find SoulEx. It’s a float-tank facility founded in 2017 to make “this magical therapy available to all in the Washington, DC metro area.” Pedramin Vaziri founded SoulEx (short for “Soul Experience”) after a “phenomenal” experience of floating. But for all the supposed wonder of float tanks, SoulEx’s building doesn’t stand out. You could walk by, espy the dentist’s-office–cum–Apple-store interior of its lobby, and never know what was inside. One day, however, I walked in.

I had long been interested in float tanks as a means of …