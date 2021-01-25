NR PLUS
Magazine January 25, 2021, Issue

Joe Biden’s Two Left Wings

By
President-elect Joe Biden at a briefing in Wilmington, Del., December 29, 2020 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Everything about the Democrats’ politics are pushing our president-elect the wrong way

Joe Biden, if he is to be an effective president, will have to keep his administration from being dominated by the left wing of his party — or, rather, the two left wings of his party.

The first Democratic left wing is the social-justice/Twitter-feminist/greenie-weenie faction, dominated by well-to-do college-educated professionals, people who drive Subarus and live in neighborhoods where all the houses have Black Lives Matter signs outside and white people inside. Subaru country makes a lot of campaign donations, and its citizens are all caught up on The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton — they are easily bored and need to

This article appears as “A Turkey with Two Left Wings” in the January 25, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Republicans put up two weak candidates in a competitive state, and then discouraged their voters from showing up.
Athwart

The Great Reset

By
Lunatic paranoids think it means a lizard in the shape of Bill Gates is going to microchip everyone with a vaccine so we can be tracked.
The Long View

ASAP!!

By
Senator, please review this and note changes, thanks — fundraising letter needs to drop tomorrow PM!!!!