Joe Biden’s Two Left Wings

Everything about the Democrats’ politics are pushing our president-elect the wrong way

Joe Biden, if he is to be an effective president, will have to keep his administration from being dominated by the left wing of his party — or, rather, the two left wings of his party.

The first Democratic left wing is the social-justice/Twitter-feminist/greenie-weenie faction, dominated by well-to-do college-educated professionals, people who drive Subarus and live in neighborhoods where all the houses have Black Lives Matter signs outside and white people inside. Subaru country makes a lot of campaign donations, and its citizens are all caught up on The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton — they are easily bored and need to …