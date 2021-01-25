Joe Biden’s Two Left Wings

Joe Biden, if he is to be an effective president, will have to keep his administration from being dominated by the left wing of his party — or, rather, the two left wings of his party.
The first Democratic left wing is the social-justice/Twitter-feminist/greenie-weenie faction, dominated by well-to-do college-educated professionals, people who drive Subarus and live in neighborhoods where all the houses have Black Lives Matter signs outside and white people inside. Subaru country makes a lot of campaign donations, and its citizens are all caught up on The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton — they are easily bored and need to …
This article appears as “A Turkey with Two Left Wings” in the January 25, 2021, print edition of National Review.
