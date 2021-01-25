John Berryman’s Letters Reveal a Confounding Catholic Faith

The Selected Letters of John Berryman, edited by Philip Coleman and Calista McRae (Belknap Press, 736 pp., $39.95)

‘Master of beauty, crafts­man of the snowflake, / inimitable contriver,” John Berry­man wrote. “I have made up a morning prayer to you.” It was May 1970, and the Pulitzer Prize–winning poet was at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis, for a second round of treatment for alcoholism. “You have come to my rescue again & again / in my impassable, sometimes despairing years,” Berryman reflected, “and I believe as fixedly in the Resurrection-appearances to Peter & to Paul / as I believe I sit in this blue chair.”

Berryman is a fascinating — and confounding — study in poetic faith and doubt. …