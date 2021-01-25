Disagreement after Defeat
I agree with Rich Lowry and Ramesh Ponnuru (“Disgrace after Defeat,” December 31, 2020): Trump has been Trumpian, and it will be good to see the White House rid of him. Unfortunately, in making their case, they adopt the legacy-media practice of ignoring relevant information that doesn’t support their opinion. Considering that the following two articles by Andrew C. McCarthy (“The Courts Hold the Line”) and Dan McLaughlin (“‘It Must Have Been Stolen’”) just pile on more of the same, I would think National Review could find space for a few words underpinning an alternative view.
Joe Biden won …
