Poland: Where the Disabled Have a Right to Be Born

Since Poland’s constitutional court outlawed eugenic abortion in October, churches have been vandalized and tens of thousands have flouted social-distancing rules to attend protests. Liberal journalists in Europe and North America have been quick to complain about the “shock and cruelty” inflicted on Polish women by the Law and Justice Party, which, as one Guardian editorial alleged, had acted at the behest of the “most influential Catholic church in Europe.” As in the United States, the stuff of memes and feminist fiction — that old, white, male Jesus freaks are condemning women to reproductive slavery — has inexhaustible virality, the …
This article appears as “Where the Disabled Have a Right to Be Born” in the January 25, 2021, print edition of National Review.
