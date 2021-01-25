The Case for American Optimism

As policy-makers debate, people are creating their own new nation

When there is a general change in conditions, it is as if the entire creation had changed, and the whole world altered.

— Ibn Khaldun, 14th-century Arab historian

Now that Trump has been edged out of office, Joe Biden may emerge as the harbinger of a brighter, better blue future or as a version of Konstantin Chernenko, the aged timeserver who ran the Soviet Union in its dying days. To succeed, he will have to confront massive pessimism about America’s direction, with some 80 percent thinking the country is out of control. The Atlantic last year compared the U.S. to a “failed …