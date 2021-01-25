The Clean Sweep

The season’s first snowfall, be­tween Hanukkah and Christ­mas, left gifts of varying sizes in different parts of the state. One small city to our west received 40 inches, collapsing the roof of a sports arena (vacant at the time, fortunately). We got a foot. It covered everything. Our stone walls disappeared; a stone-crow garden ornament became a bump. Odd branches collapsed under the weight, though pine boughs held the snow easily, as if shrugging their shoulders and re­minding their deciduous neighbors, We are designed for this. The world was a crisis of intersectionality: Whiteness was everywhere. (But so it always …