The Clean Sweep

The season’s first snowfall, between Hanukkah and Christmas, left gifts of varying sizes in different parts of the state. One small city to our west received 40 inches, collapsing the roof of a sports arena (vacant at the time, fortunately). We got a foot. It covered everything. Our stone walls disappeared; a stone-crow garden ornament became a bump. Odd branches collapsed under the weight, though pine boughs held the snow easily, as if shrugging their shoulders and reminding their deciduous neighbors, We are designed for this. The world was a crisis of intersectionality: Whiteness was everywhere. (But so it always …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.