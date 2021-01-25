You’ve heard about the Great Reset, perhaps. What does it mean? Several interpretations.

Lunatic paranoids think it means a lizard in the shape of Bill Gates is going to microchip everyone with a vaccine so we can be tracked with 6G (5G is a cover story), because the U.N. is deeply interested in how many times you go to the Olive Garden. The lizard men planned this at Davos with FDR and Stalin.

Globalist utopians tell you it means we can — nay, must! — rethink hoary old ideas and systems and move forward with brave, brash speed to usher in a …