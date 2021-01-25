Twenty Twenty Hindsight

Well, it’s over: For 2020, it’s finally and officially curtains. That giant mystical vaudeville hook in the sky quietly did its job, yanking our grungy, troublesome past year off the stage. On a related note, did you watch the televised Times Square ball-drop on New Year’s Eve? I did, which turned out to be a terrible mistake.

Okay, it was actually worse than that. It was downright soul-crushing. At the time, I thought I was a genius, using the moment to celebrate 2021’s arrival not on Mountain Standard Time, where we were at the moment, but on New York City time, …