NR PLUS
Magazine January 25, 2021, Issue

Twenty Twenty Hindsight

By
Mayor Bill De Blasio hugs his wife Chirlane McCray after dropping the ball on New Year’s Day in Times Square, New York City, January 1, 2021. (Gary Hershorn/Reuters Pool)

Well, it’s over: For 2020, it’s finally and officially curtains. That giant mystical vaudeville hook in the sky quietly did its job, yanking our grungy, troublesome past year off the stage. On a related note, did you watch the televised Times Square ball-drop on New Year’s Eve? I did, which turned out to be a terrible mistake.

Okay, it was actually worse than that. It was downright soul-crushing. At the time, I thought I was a genius, using the moment to celebrate 2021’s arrival not on Mountain Standard Time, where we were at the moment, but on New York City time,

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Republicans put up two weak candidates in a competitive state, and then discouraged their voters from showing up.
Athwart

The Great Reset

By
Lunatic paranoids think it means a lizard in the shape of Bill Gates is going to microchip everyone with a vaccine so we can be tracked.
The Long View

ASAP!!

By
Senator, please review this and note changes, thanks — fundraising letter needs to drop tomorrow PM!!!!