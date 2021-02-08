Against Conservative Civil War

The infamy that was the Capitol riot on January 6 was at least partly instigated by a Republican president, who hyped the forthcoming events of that day (“Be there, will be wild!”), fed his crowd of supporters with lies about the imminent overthrow of lawful American governance, and advanced the notion that the vice president could prevent — or at least delay — Joe Biden’s becoming president. A section of the rabble sought to disrupt a Senate proceeding led by the Republican majority leader and overseen by the Republican vice president.
After an affray that left five dead, it seems hopeless …
