From the Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Presidential Archives . . .

Hey Joe!
I know I said I wasn’t going to do this, but I changed my mind. A lot of people are saying I’m maybe the classiest president ever, and this according to some people is the classy thing to do, so I’m writing you a note like everyone (Ivanka) told me I have to.
But you know me! Putting my twist on it!
I didn’t want to put it in the big ugly desk in the Oval Office because, number A) that’s been done, and 2) then everyone else gets to read it and you know what? I don’t like the idea …
Something to Consider
