Home on the Range

The balm of golf in a pandemic

Here is a curious fact about the pandemic, which has killed and afflicted so many: Golf is booming. Courses are jammed (weather permitting). Ranges are buzzing. Instructors are overbooked. Equipment is flying off the shelves. Golf, you can play outdoors, and at a “social distance.”

In October 2020, 11 million more rounds were played than were played in October 2019. July 2020 was a record for equipment sales — $388.6 million. (These are U.S. stats I am citing.) And get this: May 24 saw the most viewed golf event in history.

What was it, the Masters? No, that was played in November …