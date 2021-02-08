NR PLUS
Magazine February 8, 2021, Issue

Kevin Williamson’s Prescient Big White Ghetto

By
A vacant lot left over from demolished buildings on Main Street in Wheeling, W.Va., March 6, 2012. (Jason Cohn/Reuters)
Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the ‘Real America,’ by Kevin D. Williamson (Regnery, 256 pp., $28.99)

‘Big White Ghetto” is, in­cidentally, what I thought the first time I met Kevin Williamson, in his baggy jeans and black T-shirt, chain wallet, wireframe beard, and shaved-bald pate.

It’s also the title of Williamson’s new book, and you should go read it.

This was in Philadelphia, that first meeting, at a multiday retreat for young journalists (I was young, he was a journalist), and over the course of a lecture and a lunch I came away with a fine first impression of the man.

The second time I met Williamson was at the old offices of National Review on Lexington Avenue — as I

This article appears as “Notes on an Underclass” in the February 8, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Athwart

C’mon, Zingerola!

By
Before we roll over and submit, we need to figure out whether we’re dealing with purposeful malevolence or good ol’-fashioned human clusterbuggery.