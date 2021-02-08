Promising Young Woman’s Fantastical ‘Me Too’ Vigilantism

There is something oddly relaxing about watching Promising Young Woman, which stars Carey Mulligan as Cassandra, a medical-school dropout turned feminist agent provocateur. By day, she works as a barista and lives a failure-to-launch life amid the pastels of her parents’ suburban spread; by night, she trawls bars and nightclubs, faking inebriation, looking for men who think they’re nice guys but who don’t hesitate to take advantage. Or to try, rather, because at a certain point in the evening — once they have her back in their apartments, once they’ve done something to explicitly cross the line into predation — …