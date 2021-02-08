Republican Riot

And the road that led to it

Donald Trump did not come out of a clear blue sky. On that much, at least, everyone — his biggest fans, his critics on the right and the left, and all of those who don’t fit into those categories — can agree.

Supporters on the right tell a story that emphasizes rupture. Trump’s emergence was a reaction to a generation of Republican leaders who had gradually lost touch with their own voters. The leaders had become too complacent: about the economy, about immigration, about their own defeats, and finally about their position atop the Republican Party. Progressives emphasize continuity. For them, …