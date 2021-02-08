The Storming of the Capitol: An Eyewitness Account

Washington, D.C.
As I walked from my car to the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s disembodied voice could be heard blaring from speakers in a nearby park. At that moment, the president was ranting to a large crowd gathered near the White House about “the highly troubling matter of Dominion voting systems” switching votes from Trump to Biden.
It was just one of many delusional claims Trump made that day. “We will never concede,” he said. “This election was stolen from you, from me, and from the country.” He told the crowd that there were “more votes …
