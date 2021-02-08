• Close and attentive viewers may have noticed that for some reason the mood at CNN seems to have picked up.

• While the riot of January 6 has prompted scrutiny of the Capitol Police, provoked criticism of its leadership, and led to the suspension of three officers and to the investigation of 17 others, a fair account of the afternoon must include recognition of the many in their ranks who performed with professionalism and courage. Thomas M. Loyd, commander of the department’s Capitol Division, was cited by members for work­ing “shoulder to shoulder” with them to quell the mayhem. Officer …