Why Americans Adore Conspiracy Theories

Donald Trump, dramatis persona (Roman Genn)

‘It Is a Notorious Fact That the Monarchs of Europe and the Pope of Rome Are at This Very Moment Plotting Our Destruction!’

The wily politician did not like what he saw, or rather what he did not see, exactly — the truth being carefully hidden — but what he deduced to be at work: a conspiracy led by Democrats involving collusion among malefactors ranged from the highest courts to the state legislatures, the local officials, and the media, with the American republic a single Supreme Court decision away from losing its cherished liberty and sliding into slow-motion despotism. Abraham Lincoln also very much wanted to be elected to the Senate, and his charging Stephen A. Douglas and his fellow Democrats with conspiracy …

