A Guide to Artificial Intelligence

A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence: What It Is, Where We Are, and Where We Are Going, by Michael Wooldridge (Flatiron Books, 272 pp., $27.99)

I was attracted by the word “brief” — a “brief history.” I was also attracted by the subject, artificial intelligence. It is an important subject, I knew, and one about which I was largely ignorant. I’m not really sure I cared about AI, frankly — but I knew I should.

A “myth-busting guide,” says the front flap of the book cover. To be frank again: I was unsure of the myths needing busting.

So, a book intended for a general audience will be reviewed by a member of that audience.

The author of our brief history is Michael Wooldridge, professor of compu­ter science …