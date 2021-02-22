NR PLUS
Magazine February 22, 2021, Issue

A Man Who Gives

By
(natasaadzic/Getty Images)

The world was warm when I was young. This memory survives
Experience. For though the world feels colder now, my head
Preserves the proof that warmth exists. Like lowly candles lit
Throughout the bedrooms of my mind, his small, abundant acts
Of grace cast constant light and heat that to this day embalm
My frail belief that warmth endures, that hope repays, that cold’s
A passing thing, and cruelty’s not the fate of every man.

For some, like him, don’t rage against the winter’s creep, but fan
Love’s ancient embers faithfully until a flame enfolds
Within its warmth whoever’s near. His flame, though small and calm,
Burns like a candle …

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
Timothy Kleiser is a teacher and writer from Louisville, Kentucky. His writing has appeared in The American ConservativeModern AgeFront Porch RepublicChristianity Today, and elsewhere.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’

The Latest

Sign Language

Sign Language

Politics is also the new patriotism, which must be why so many American flags seem wrongly hung — out in the rain; unilluminated at night