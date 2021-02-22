A Man Who Gives

The world was warm when I was young. This memory survives
Experience. For though the world feels colder now, my head
Preserves the proof that warmth exists. Like lowly candles lit
Throughout the bedrooms of my mind, his small, abundant acts
Of grace cast constant light and heat that to this day embalm
My frail belief that warmth endures, that hope repays, that cold’s
A passing thing, and cruelty’s not the fate of every man.
For some, like him, don’t rage against the winter’s creep, but fan
Love’s ancient embers faithfully until a flame enfolds
Within its warmth whoever’s near. His flame, though small and calm,
Burns like a candle …
